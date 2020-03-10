Lloyd Milford Ankney, 90, passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s disease Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
Lloyd was born Jan. 25, 1930, the eighth child of Clifford and Verna Dew Ankney in Sweetwater. He grew up and attended school in Lapwai. At age 16, after his father passed away, he went to work for his family’s trucking business.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1951 and served in active duty overseas in Korea. He was honorably discharged in February 1953. He returned home to Sweetwater and went to work for Potlatch Forest Inc. as a millwright in the maintenance department.
Lloyd married Rosetta Skinner on Aug. 20, 1955, in Coeur d’Alene. They made their home in Sweetwater and together had three children, Jeanette, Lyle and Verna.
Always busy along with his full-time job at PFI, he raised cattle and later bought real estate and managed his rentals. He retired in 1991 from PFI after nearly 38 years.
Lloyd enjoyed hunting and time spent outdoors with his brothers, son and nephews in the mountains south of Grangeville. He especially enjoyed a good argument with his brothers. All had different opinions, of course. He loved camping trips, cutting firewood, spending time with family and especially playing with his great-grandkids.
Many years were spent on Dworshak, fishing and telling stories around campfires at night with friends and family. Lloyd and Rosetta spent a few winter months traveling to Arizona and Mexico. Lloyd grew big vegetable gardens and shared produce with anybody in need, especially elderly folks. He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Verna; brothers Glen, Wayne, Elton and Jack; and sisters Zelma Gorrell and Etha McClelland.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Rosetta; children Jeanette (Gregory) Keller, Lyle and Verna (Steve) Pearson; two granddaughers, Alaina (Tyler) Simons and Marci (Jeff) Purcell; four great-grandchildren, Tristan and Natalie Simons, and Conner and Collin Purcell; sister Lyla Simmons; and many nieces and nephews.
At Lloyd’s request, there will be no service. A private gathering has been held. There will be an Ankney family remembrance gathering in July.
Lloyd’s family would like to thank the staff of Palouse Hills Assisted Living for the exceptional care given to him there.
Memorial donations may be made to the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston.