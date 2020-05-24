Lloyd Hogden passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was born Jan. 9, 1934, to Margaret and Lester Hogden in a farmhouse in Stutsman County, N.D., where, if his stories were to be believed, he held his own against geese and other aggressive farm animals. His family subsequently moved to Ypsilanti, N.D., where they briefly lived in a caboose before finding a home in Jamestown, N.D. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1951, attended college at Jamestown College for two years and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He graduated from Seattle University in 1958.
Over Lloyd’s career, he held various accounting and management positions for Crown Zellerbach Corp., Thiokol Chemical Corp. and Potlatch Corp. He started at Potlatch in 1965 as an accountant and moved on to managing the sawmill, working in sales and finally managing the tissue mill in Lewiston. He was instrumental in starting sawmills in Colombia and Samoa for Potlatch. He retired in 1990. Lloyd developed many close working relationships and friendships with people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Lloyd was active in the Catholic Church and particularly enjoyed bringing Holy Communion to the sick and shut-ins. He also volunteered for a number of organizations and served on the Lewiston School Board in Lewiston for seven years.
Lloyd had a love for life and for the people he met in his life. His children have many fond memories of their time with him. Family camping trips inspired a lifelong love for the outdoors. His ability to hit a bat with a softball pitch made neighborhood games a childhood treat. He even continued to pitch one summer with a broken leg.
Lloyd was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sharon. He is survived by his first wife and devoted mother of their children, Helen Hogden. His children are Sandra Crump, Debora Sargent (Richard), John Hogden and Laura Hersey, and nine grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Jeannine Skroch (Joe), Marlene Dhaliwal (Hari), David Hogden (Marlys), Katherine Montelero, Carol Trautman and Gail Gushwa (Doug). In addition, Lloyd was blessed with the love and concern of Sharon’s grown children, Cathy, Kim, Tom and Tim. Lloyd hopes to reunite with family and friends in the next life.
At his request, there will be no memorial service. The family suggests donations be made to various organizations which work for the disadvantaged of this nation.