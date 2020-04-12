Lloyd “John” J. Brooks, 73, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home in Clarkston, from congestive heart failure.
He was born April 27, 1946, to Len and Marie Brooks, in Pomeroy.
When John was 12, the family moved to the Clarkston Heights. John attended Clarkston schools until graduation in 1964. He met and married Linda Lahti on Sept. 5, 1965. Both were lifetime residents of Clarkston. They had four children, Jay, Theresa, Robert and Willy.
John started working for Potlatch Corp. as a green chain puller, later becoming a millwright, and retiring after 45 years. He also worked on the Florence Hansen farm for many years. He was an avid hunter, spending his retired years enjoying the outdoors at the family farm in Peola, Wash. He was a member of the Peola Pioneer Association, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Ducks Unlimited.
John is survived by his brother, Ken Brooks, of Orofino; daughter Theresa Brooks, of Post Falls; sons Robert (Brandee) Brooks and Willy (Annette) Brooks, both of Clarkston; grandchildren Cari, Christy, Kendra and Riley; great-grandchildren Kevin, Chase, Darren, Daxton and Lily; and fur friends Clem, George and Penny.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Brooks; parents Len and Marie Brooks; and son Leonard Jay Brooks.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Peola Pioneer Cemetery. Donations in John’s honor can be made to the American Diabetes Association.