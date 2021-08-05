Lloyd David Nuxoll, 83, of Greencreek, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
Lloyd was born on July 28, 1938, to Frank W. and Anna (Koepl) Nuxoll. He grew up on the family farm with his four brothers and five sisters. He was the ninth kid out of 10 siblings. Lloyd’s father died when he was 11 and his brother Bart became a father figure for the family.
He graduated from Greencreek High School in 1956. He joined the National Guard. He was injured in the National Guard when an artillery shell went off. This incident impacted his hearing and life. Lloyd was a friendly, social person, who loved being around people, knew everyone and would often say “if only I could hear.”
Lloyd met Betty Houtakker at a roller-skating party at the Greencreek Hall and married her on Nov. 21, 1967, in Hazel Green, Wis. Lloyd designed a model of their house using Legos for his blueprints. He started building their house in 1973 and finished in 1974. They were married for 48 years before Betty passed away on Jan. 5, 2016.
Lloyd was a farmer and farmed with his brother Bart for many years. He had a very strong work ethic and loved to go to work every day. They farmed together for many years until Bart’s passing in 2015. He continued farming with the help of his son, John, up until five days before his passing.
Throughout the years, he also worked for the Greencreek Highway District and for many area farmers and neighbors.
Lloyd loved the community that he lived in. He was dedicated to taking care of the church and kept the sidewalks and parking lots cleared of snow during the wintertime. He used the four-wheeler snow plow and shoveled lots of snow by hand to keep the community safe.
Lloyd is survived by three daughters, Mary Jane (Mike) Mock, of Olympia, Donna (David) Pankey, of Lewiston, and Susan Jones, of Boise; and one son, John Nuxoll, of Lewiston. He leaves nine grandchildren, Jenny, Katelyn, Michael and Laura Mock, Maya and Sage Pankey, Ryan, Adam and Mark Jones.
Preceding him in death were his four brothers, Robert, Bart, Art and Donald; and five sisters, Clara Morris, Isabel West, Alice Kowalski, Pauline Frei and Alvira Fowler.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 13 with a funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greencreek. Burial will follow at the Greencreek Cemetery. A reception will be at the Cottonwood Community Hall in Cottonwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to St. Anthony’s Church. Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville is in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to thank Ed Stubbers, Justin and Ray Nuxoll, Joe Baerlocher and Bo Rose for being wonderful friends and helping Dad over the years.