Lloyd A. Knapp, 80, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home, from chronic heart issues.
He was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Harrison, Mich., to Roy and Clara (Reed) Knapp. Lloyd met his future wife, Deanna Deer, at “The Music Box” in Prudenville, Mich., and they were married June 3, 1961, at Oneida Gospel Church. They were blessed with a daughter, Loyann Knapp, in 1962, and a son, John L. Knapp, in 1964.
Then in 1975, they moved to Napa, Calif., where he was a skilled plumber at area wineries, and lastly, at Napa State Hospital. They both retired in 1995 and moved to Idaho. His greatest joy was his family. He loved hunting and fishing. He was also an accomplished artist, competing at local fairs where he received many ribbons including “best of show.” Later, he and his wife, Deanna, started “Lloyd’s Artwork,” and participated in many community vendor events. Early on, he learned a strong work ethic, which carried on throughout his life, which he instilled in his family. He was a “jack-of-all trades.”
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 59 years, Deanna; daughter, Loyann Knapp, of Clarkston; and son, John Knapp, of Cotati, Calif.; sister, Jeannie Lane, of Harrison, Mich.; grandchildren, Liz Weldy, Andrew Collins, Marissa Rich, Brandon Knapp, Clint Knapp; great-grandchildren Bella, Scarlett and Zoe Weldy, Hudson and Kane Collins; and other special grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cierra and Rosalee; also, many other family members and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy and Clara; brothers LeeRoy, Glenn, Dale and Richard Knapp; sisters Ellen Ulch and Pauline Rhode; and two sisters deceased at birth; nieces Teresa Rhode, Kathy Hudson and Pam Knapp; nephew L. David Knapp; great-grandson, Jaxon Weldy; mother-in-law, EvaBelle Deer Deppa; and father-in-law, Otto L. Deer.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Culdesac Community Church. An additional family gathering will be held later.