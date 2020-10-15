Lissa LaVerne “Jo” Kuykendall, a 77-year resident of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the age of 99.
Jo was born July 2, 1921, in Rome, Ark., to Troy and Della Hayhurst. She met her future husband, Lawrence (Dutch) Kuykendall, at Weiser Vocational School. They were married April 19, 1941, in Boise and celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary this year.
Jo was the bookkeeper for Dutch’s Welding Shop and worked part time at Schurman’s Hardware, McPherson’s and Newberry’s, as well as working as a lunchroom supervisor at Highland Elementary School for 23 years. She was an active member of the First Church of God in Clarkston for more than 75 years, leading the Women’s Missionary Society and singing in the choir and various musical groups.
Because of her love for Jesus and children, she taught Sunday School for more than 50 years. Children always knew they were welcome at 1330 Highland to share some cookies and hugs. She was a wonderful cook and, if you asked, would bake for you a pie, cake or cookies.
With four children born within five years, Jo’s hands were seldom idle. She loved caring for her family, as well as her hobbies of gardening, sewing, canning, reading and visiting shut-ins. She didn’t know a stranger, so she was always finding ways of helping and loving others. Dutch and Jo never missed their children’s school or church events as well as attending many piano recitals. While her children were growing up, she was a Boy Scouts den mother and Campfire Girls leader as well as serving in the PTA. There were many camping trips and picnics with other families; birthdays and holidays were unforgettable celebrations.
We do not mourn Mom’s passing, although we will miss her for a little while. We know where she is and believe John 3:16 — “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him, shall not perish but have everlasting life.”
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elsie Youngblood, of Weiser, Idaho; and brother, Tim Hayhurst, of American Falls, Idaho. In addition to her loving husband, Dutch, at Evergreen Estates, Clarkston, she is survived by her four children, Larry Kuykendall, of Portland, Ore., Linda (Dallas) Fast, of Centralia, Wash., Carol (Lawrence) Walters, of Albany, Ore., and John (Sally) Kuykendall, of Portland, Ore.; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Gavin) Collins, of Portland, Ore., Mark (Lori) Fast, of Centralia, Wash., Melinda Thomas, of Portland, Ore., Holly (Martin) Prochazka, of Oregon City, Ore., BJ (Elaine) Kuykendall, of Centralia, Wash., Joel (Alison) Kuykendall, of Nampa, Tiffany (Sanjai) Tripathi, of Corvallis, Ore., Adam Kuykendall, of Portland, Ore., and Amber (Ryan) Mitchell, of Centennial, Colo. Dutch and Jo were blessed with 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will take place next summer at the First Church of God on Diagonal Street in Clarkston, where any memorial gifts may be made. Our deep gratitude goes to Tender Care Home on Libby Street for their loving care where Mom was a resident for 4½ years and to hospice.