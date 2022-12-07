Lisa Marie Carscallen

Lisa Marie Carscallen, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Multicare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. She was 51.

Lisa Marie Carscallen was born in Moscow on Dec. 17, 1970, to Boyd and Kathy Hudson. Lisa was the first of three children born and raised in Moscow. Lisa attended Moscow High School, and competed in volleyball, softball and basketball, excelling in all three sports.