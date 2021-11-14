Lisa Rhodes Kennedy, a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, daughter, sister and cherished aunt, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her life through living their own lives to the fullest.
Lisa, daughter of Larry Rhodes and Betty Schell Hitt, was born March 17, 1964. Lisa was the second child, joining older brother, Doug Rhodes, one day before Doug turned one year old.
She grew up in Cambridge, Idaho, where she attended school and made life friends with many. Her accomplishments were numerous, from Future Homemakers of America, pep club, Most Peculiar Laugh and 1982 Homecoming Queen to All-Star basketball player in 1982 at Cambridge High School.
Lisa loved being with her family and cherished every moment with them. She would tell you she was “daddy’s girl” and when she lost her dad in 2017, it broke her heart. She also enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises. However, Disney World was one of her favorite places to visit as often as possible. Lisa was raised being in the outdoors and especially loved to go hunting and fishing with Tabb, Kaila, Jake, Kari, Landon and friends.
She lived in many places, but called Grangeville her home, with her children and grandson. She often traveled to Cambridge to visit her dad and Nampa to visit her mom.
Lisa is survived by her life partner, Tabb Kennedy; children, Kaila Gibson and Jake Kennedy (Kari Loeffler); grandson, Landon; mother, Betty (Jim) Hitt; stepmother, Nannette Truelsen Rhodes; brother, Doug Rhodes; niece Ashlee Rhodes; great-niece, Skylar Finley; and nephew, Taylor Rhodes.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Rhodes, as well as her grandparents.
At her request, no service was held. The family wishes to thank all those who reached out with kind words and sympathy.