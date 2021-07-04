Lisa Jones was born July 11, 1957, to Port and Poofy Wagner in Grangeville. She passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, from complications of a chronic illness.
Her story began as one of six children in the noisy, athletic and energetic Wagner household. She was raised in Grangeville and spent her childhood playing sports and enjoying small town life. She was a lifeguard at the local pool and spent hours at her dad’s theater (trying to get her friends in for free). She made great lifelong friends known as the “fearsome foursome.”
After graduating from Grangeville High School, Lisa decided to follow her parents’ proud tradition and attended the University of Idaho. There she pledged the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and gained 50 new sisters, many of whom have continued to be active in her life. She was multitalented, playing freshman basketball and finishing second in the Campus-wide Miss Legs contest, a finish she was unhappy about the rest of her life. Lisa graduated cum laude from the College of Education. After graduating, she taught and coached basketball in Nyssa, Ore., for two years before returning to the University of Idaho to earn her master’s degree in education.
Even though Lisa always claimed she was never properly proposed to, she married Rory Jones in 1982 in Grangeville, on a day just as hot as her final day. She loved growing up in Grangeville and frequently went back to celebrate the Fourth of July with family and longtime friends and competing in Border Days, including the annual egg toss. Lisa and Rory won upon their return from their honeymoon. Sadly this feat was never replicated.
After their marriage in 1982 they settled in Boise’s north end and she began teaching at the YMCA, later becoming an elementary P.E. teacher at Frontier Elementary. They lived in the north end for a decade, where Riley joined the family in 1991. They then moved to the foothills where their son, Garrett, was born in 1994. The Jones family enjoyed raising their boys in their foothills home and the boys’ friends and cousins were always welcome there. As the boys grew up, Lisa took a great interest in their lives, which inspired her to volunteer at Collister Elementary, North Junior High and Boise High School.
She was an accomplished athlete throughout her life. As an adult she was a competitive soccer player, runner and softball player. Lisa enjoyed running and ran Robie Creek with her sister, Jennifer, where they each placed in their age groups. Her passion for sports was passed on to her sons. Riley, who couldn’t play a lick, is now a high-level referee in college soccer and basketball. Garrett played basketball and soccer in high school and played soccer collegiately at Seattle Pacific University. The Jones family’s love of sports culminated into a “best summer ever” for the family in San Bernardino for the Little League Regionals with Garrett playing, Rory coaching, Riley scorekeeping and Lisa as the number one fan.
She was a lifelong member of the YMCA where she was a fitness director and taught classes. At times, the Y was a sustaining grace for her and a second family. David Duro, President and CEO of the TVYMCA said of her, “Lisa has a long and meaningful history with our Y. She and I started working at what was then the Boise Family YMCA in 1982. Lisa was part of the Health and Physical Education team. I remember her from those times as an amazing motivator, great teacher and fantastic model of what it meant to be physically fit. We became close teammates when I assumed the role of HPE Director in 1989 and she (among others) patiently trained me to be their supervisor. After leaving her full time role, she continued to teach fitness classes including the 6 a.m. time slot. It amazed me how many people wanted to be part of a class at that time of day after Lisa began to teach. That was Lisa, she made you want to be part of doing something that was good for you. There are few people who have been more dedicated to the Y over the last 39 years than Lisa.” Needless to say, when the YMCA reopened during the pandemic, Lisa was one the first folks through the door.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Nana Rosemary, her best fan; father, Port; and her even better athlete sister, Jennifer.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rory; sons, Riley and Garrett; loving mother, Poof Wagner; brother, Chris and daughter, Sienna; brother, Jeff and his partner, Kevin; sister, Jody (Chris) Mallane and their sons, Max, Sam and Wilson; sister, Rachel (Steve) Kincheloe and their sons, Kincade, Mason and Hayden; mother-in-law, Elaine Wolfe; Rory’s sisters, Anna Wolfenbarger, Jill (George) Ragan, Kaye Wolfe and Patti (John) Greenwood and their children.
A service will be held for Lisa beginning with a visitation at 2 p.m. and vigil service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. John’s Cathedral, 807 N. Eighth St., Boise. A celebration of life will follow at Crane Creek Country Club, 500 W. Curling Drive. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Treasure Valley YMCA endowment in honor of Lisa Wagner Jones. Attire for both events is casual. Men in suits will be refused entrance.
We leave you with a quote from “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate, “We die once when the last breath leaves our bodies. We die a second time when the last person speaks our name. The first death is beyond our control, but the second one we can strive to prevent.” We think Lisa lived a life that inspires us all to make sure that her name will continue to be spoken and her memory will live on.