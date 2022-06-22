Lisa Ann Prouty passed on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the age of 69. Born Sept. 4, 1952, in Ione, Wash., to Ralph and Joyce Prouty, she was raised in a U.S. Air Force family, moving around the country: Del Rio, Texas; Savannah, Ga.; Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; Spokane; Rantoul, Ill.; and Rapid City, S.D., were the stops before the family settled in 1966 in Spokane. There, she attended Salk Jr. High and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1971. She attended Washington State University for two years before marrying Bill Sherry in 1973, and they later divorced in 1976. During this time, Lisa became a CSR for Northwest Credit in Spokane.
Lisa moved to Lewiston in 1984 and worked at the Dial Finance office. In August of 1986, she made a career shift and became a 911 dispatcher for the Lewiston Police Department. Her calm, peaceful and decisive demeanor was a perfect fit for the job. She ultimately became a 911 dispatch supervisor and was recognized nationally in 2013 with an APCO Public Safety Communications Award naming her Line Supervisor of the Year. She enjoyed serving her community and the LPD, finally retiring in 2014 after 28 years of service. Lisa maintained close relationships with many LPD co-workers. She was extremely loyal and dedicated to the LPD.
In 1991, Lisa met her partner, Lynn Appleford, who had a young daughter, Hope. Lisa immediately became attached to Hope and loved her with a full heart. Lisa thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Family brought great joy to Lisa, whether it was a birthday, holiday dinner or long chats on the phone. She especially enjoyed the annual family gathering at Lake Coeur d’Alene with the Verstegen clan. Lisa enjoyed traveling and went on several cruises with Lynn and/or friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Joyce Prouty. She is survived by her siblings, Ralph (Deb), Grant (Peg) and Amy Peterson. She is also survived by her partner, Lynn Appleford; daughter, Hope (Joel) Clare; and grandchildren, Elodie, Parker and Ford.
The family will have a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Monday at Hereth Park in Lewiston. Casual attire is encouraged.