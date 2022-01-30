Lisa Ann Lohman Wagner passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home in Vancouver, Wash. Lisa was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt and sister with a love of the outdoors and animals. Lisa spent her early years growing up in Lewiston, enjoying the outdoors and summer camping trips to the North Fork. Lisa graduated from Lewiston High School in 1980 and soon after graduation attended Walla Walla Community College, where she received her nursing assistant certification. During this time is when she met the love of her life and future husband of 38 years, Bruce Wagner. They began their life together in 1981 and were married March 21, 1983. Later that year, they moved to the Coeur d’ Alene area and welcomed their first son, Brice, in April of 1985. Their second son, Chase, soon followed in December of 1987. The couple and their sons settled in Vancouver, Wash. in 1996.
Lisa had an extreme love for all animals as was evident with the strays she rescued on a regular basis. Her love for her pets was as strong as the love for her family. Her favorite seasons were late fall and winter as she loved to wake up with fresh snow on the ground.
Lisa is preceded by her beloved animals, Taz, Gruff, Kodiak and many more that were lucky to call her mom.
Lisa is survived by her parents, Dennis and Jeannine Lohman, of Lewiston; husband, Bruce Wagner, of Vancouver; son, Brice (Stephanie) Wagner, of Sandy, Ore.; son, Chase Wagner, of Vancouver; sister, Lori (Jon) Delka, of Lewiston; and brother, Mike (Jolene) Lohman, of Lewiston. Lisa had six grandchildren that she adored: Hailey, Braden, Riley, Olivia, Lilly and Shaylee. She had many nephews and nieces who will miss her greatly.
A private family graveside service was held on Monday, Jan. 24, in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal rescue in Lisa’s name.