Lino Matthew Condotta, a Moscow resident for more than 60 years, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, of natural causes, at Good Samaritan, Moscow Village.
He was born Dec. 20, 1921, in Missoula, Mont., to Angelo and Angelina Condotta.
After high school, Lino attended telegrapher’s school and began his 41-year career with the Northern Pacific and Burlington Northern railroads, with his final assignment in Moscow as station agent. Lino married Marilyn Clemons in Mullan, Idaho, in 1942. Their marriage lasted for more than 65 years until her death in 2007.
Lino is survived by sons Harold (June) and Marvin (Terri); grandchildren Laura, Bryson (Andrea) and Olivia (fiancé, Tom); great-granddaughter Brynlee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marilyn; and sisters Helen and Flora.
A viewing will be available from 2-4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, with Father Joseph McDonald of St. Mary’s Catholic Church officiating. The family recommends memorials be made to St. Mary’s, 618 E First St., Moscow; or Good Samaritan, Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower, Moscow.
Arrangements are being handled by Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.