Linnea Stebnitz, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home. She was born April 5, 1951, in Seattle to Harold and Marjorie Leverentz. She graduated from Tyee High School in 1969 in Seattle.
She married Bruce M. Stebnitz on March 21, 1970, and lived a year in Milwaukee then returned to the Seattle area of Federal Way, Lake Tapps and Puyallup before moving to Lewiston in 2019.
Linnea was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Her dear mother made sure she knew Jesus and what He did for her and continues to do for her. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston up until her departure.
The Lord God Almighty has hedged her in all around in a place where sin, evil, the cares of the world and death do not exist. She is alive forever beholding the glory of the Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce M. Stebnitz; daughter, Carri Lynn Bliss; brother, Kevin Leverentz; sister, Karen Shafer; brother, Craig Leverentz; brother, Brian Leverentz; brother, Garth Leverentz; niece, Sarah Leverentz; niece, Leah Steiger; and nephew, Scott Shafer. Linnea is preceded in death by her parents Marjorie and Harold; and her brother, Bruce Leverentz.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m.Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1107 14th St., Clarkston, with Pastor Dave Naumann of Clarkston officiating.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.