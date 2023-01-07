Linnea Stebnitz, 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home. She was born April 5, 1951, in Seattle to Harold and Marjorie Leverentz. She graduated from Tyee High School in 1969 in Seattle.

She married Bruce M. Stebnitz on March 21, 1970, and lived a year in Milwaukee then returned to the Seattle area of Federal Way, Lake Tapps and Puyallup before moving to Lewiston in 2019.