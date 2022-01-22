Lindsey “Fletch” Cooper Staley, 70, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his Pullman home.
Fletch was born Dec. 12, 1951, in Pullman to John Fletcher and Melody (Coe) Staley. He grew up in Pullman and graduated from Pullman High School in 1970. Fletch attended Spokane Community College, receiving a degree in diesel mechanics. He worked with his father driving semitruck, which they continued together through the years. Fletch also worked for Palouse Producers and later for Wilbur Ellis. He later worked for Gormsen Plumbing and as a maintenance man for area apartment complexes.
Fletch married Vickie Miller on June 30, 1979, and following 19 years together the couple later divorced. Truck driving and cattle ranching were what Fletch was most fond of, working in both industries his entire life. He enjoyed animals and his cattle and loved being with his family and friends. He will always be remembered as a wonderful conversationalist. Fletch loved spending time with his son at motocross racing events, as well as trap shooting, skiing and snowmobiling.
He is survived by his son, Lindsey Rae Cooper Staley (Melissa Larsen), of Pullman; his two grandchildren, Isabella Rae Melody Staley and Lindsey Abel Cooper Staley; his sister, Christina Schafer, and his brother, John Staley. Fletch was preceded in death by his parents.
The viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Corbeill Funeral Home in Pullman (formerly Kimball Funeral Home). A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Pullman City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Ridge Pointe Community Club House, 1400 SE Fancy Free Drive. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.