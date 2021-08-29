Lindsay Kay Dragos, 56, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021.
She was born Oct. 26, 1964, to George Dilley and Karin McArthur in Moscow. She grew up in Caldwell, the Lewis-Clark Valley and Parma, Idaho, before settling in Lewiston as an adult.
Lindsay met Jeffrey David Dragos while she was waitressing at T.J.’s. They married in Reno, Nev., on Aug. 18, 1986. They had two daughters, Chanelle and Tiffany.
Lindsay enjoyed many activities with her family including lounging poolside, boating, vacationing, visiting theme parks and the drag racing strip with the family Road Runner that Jeff restored.
She loved helping people. She held a career at SL Start for a long time. In recent years she enjoyed volunteering at the local food bank and was once the top volunteer, putting in the most hours one year.
She was a very thoughtful and giving person who lived for her family.
Lindsay is survived by her daughters, Chanelle Dragos of Kent, Wash. and Tiffany Dragos of Lewiston; siblings, Sandra (Kent) Knigge of Lewiston and Joe (Denise) Dilley of Parma; and grandchildren, Tanner and Leighton Weyel of Lewiston, Connor Marts of Edmonton, Wash. and Jayden Behler of Lewiston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Dragos; and parents, Karin McArthur and George Dilley.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Airport Park, 528 Cedar Ave., Lewiston.