Linda Thomas Baum, 66, of Henderson, Nev., passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Linda was born April 3, 1955, in Lewiston to Noel and Maxine Thomas. The family lived for many years on 26th Street in eastern Lewiston along with Linda’s younger sister, Jana, and her grandparents, Harold and Rose Thomas. Linda was a 1973 graduate of Lewiston High School. During those years she was very active member of the school newspaper and student government. She graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Linda married her classmate William Baum in June 1978. They moved to Michigan later that summer where she gave birth to her two sons, Brian (1979) and Daniel (1984). In 1991, Linda graduated from Wayne State University (Detroit) with a master’s degree in library science. She worked within the Wayne County library system for many years until her retirement in 2009.
In 2012, Linda and William moved to Henderson, Nev., to enjoy their retirement. During their retirement, they loved to travel and visited many countries throughout the world. Linda continued her passion for books and gardening, which she passed on to her granddaughter, Alyssa Grace Baum (2015).
Linda is survived by her sister, Jana; her husband of 43 years, William; sons Brian and Daniel; her daughter-in-law, Hieu; and granddaughter Alyssa. Her family included many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Private family services and a celebration of life will take place in Lewiston in the spring. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Linda’s honor to the Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.