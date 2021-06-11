Linda Suzanne (Cox) Bowles was born April 28, 1948, in Lewiston to Florence (Cason) and Gene Cox. After she was born, she went to live on the family farm outside of Kamiah on Frasure Grade where she spent many happy years.
She passed away peacefully Monday, May 24, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends.
She attended grade school and graduated from Kamiah High School in May 1967. While in her high school years, she was a member of the Golden Trails Drill Team where she was 2nd Princess for one year. She rode her horse, Chico, who was so tall that when she stood under him he could rest his head on her head. Her riding career ended when she was thrown from Chico. Gene and Florence sold him and he ended tangled up in some barbed wire and had to be put down.
She continued her education at Lewis-Clark State College, where she spent four years and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in education in May 1971. She lacked four credits of having her masters degree in special education.
Linda and Lowell A. Bowles were married Oct. 10, 1969. They made their home in Pierce and Weippe and finally Kamiah for many years where they raised three children. Linda taught in Weippe for her first job. She went on to teach at Orofino Christian School grades 1-3. She also subbed in Kamiah school. She was a paraprofessional at Nezperce where she retired in 2021. She also worked at Opportunity Unlimited Incorporated. She was also a natural support for Grangeville People First.
One of her favorite memories was when she went up to Headquarters and went up into the lookout tower, she had Lowell follow her up as she was afraid of heights. She said that she was so scared that she stayed on the first landing. When they came back down, they had a little golden cocker spaniel named Sparky.
She loved the ocean especially Ocean Shores, Wash., where she spent a lot of her time with her daughters and grandson in the last few years.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband, Lowell, who passed away April 18, 2004.
She is survived by her brother, David (Connie) Cox; brother-in-law Larry (Susie) Bowles and sister-in-law Kathleen (Terry) Brindley; son Brian; daughters Jenni and Kristi Bowles; her bonus children, Ellen (Alan) Brown, Jesse (Kenda) Dinnell and Stacey “Del” (Connie) Dinnell; her grandchildren, Jordan, Joe, Destiny, Betsy, Emily, Jessica, Brendan, Ty, Zane, Keenan, Ayla, Emma and August; 11 great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; one great-niece; and several great-nephews.
Thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Elite Hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to pancreatic cancer research or a cancer research of your choice.
A service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.