Linda Sue Norheim was born Oct. 6, 1950, in San Diego and passed away at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Change often comes by the birth of a baby. It was in the summer of 1971 that the birth of a baby girl at St. Joseph’s Hospital began a chain of events that would draw Linda Sue Norheim from Boston, Mass., to Juliaetta. Linda came only to visit her dear friends who had moved from San Diego only a month before. Her (Linda’s) life was changed by the beauty and the people of the Idaho Panhandle. After the visit she returned to the East Coast and moved back to Idaho, where she lived out the rest of her life.
When this baby girl, now grown, learned of “Aunt” Linda Sue’s death she said, “Dad, I don’t know which was bigger, Aunt Linda’s heart or her sense of humor.” She would give her last dollar to so many in need.
Surviving relatives are sisters Irisheea Munsen of Bellingham, Wash., and Roberta Feathers of San Diego; nieces Jamie and Kerry Lowe, of Bakersfield, Calif.; and great-nephew Gilbert Anaya of Bakersfield, Calif. She was preceded in death by mother Barbara Ellen Galloway; father Kenneth Howard Norheim; daughter April Swanson; brother James Doyle; sister Shirley Doyle; and nephew Bryan Doyle.
Memorial donations can go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.