Linda Marie Hazelbaker, 69, passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with lung cancer on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Linda was born to Genevieve and Floyd Ellis on Oct. 7, 1950, in Cottonwood. She grew up the oldest of seven children. She attended school in Craigmont and Lewiston.
She married Gary Hazelbaker on April 28, 1972, in California. They celebrated their 48th anniversary shortly before his passing in May. They had three children, Steve, Janet and Brian. They traveled during his 20-year U.S. Army career, living in Germany three separate times, Fort Belvoir, Va., Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Fort Lewis, Wash., and retiring in Lewiston and then Clarkston.
She loved playing with her grandchildren and spending time with all her family, fishing, sprint boat races, monster trucks and demolition derby, exploring the forests, going on drives and target shooting.
She was a homemaker and cleaned military housing while her children were in school. After they got into their teen years, she obtained her CNA license in Idaho and worked her whole career at what is now called Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards. She loved her residents dearly and never turned down an extra shift.
She is survived by her mom, Genny Delanoy; three sisters, Susan Caren (Dale), Carol Caren and Kenina Espina; two brothers, Bryan Delanoy and Martin Jones (Sherry); her three children, Steve, Janet (Tim) and Brian; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and another on the way; sisters-in-law Sal (Rich) and Jody (Ralph); and brother-in-law Bob (Sandy).
She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Ellis; stepfather John Delanoy; sister Roberta (Bertie) Hawk; brother Dwayne Delanoy; grandson Matthew Hazelbaker-Calkins Jr.; husband Gary Hazelbaker; and mother and father-in-law Ray and Mary Alice.
There will be a viewing at noon today followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Funeral Home.