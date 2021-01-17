Devoted wife, mother and grandmother Linda Mae Brewer, 70, of Spirit Lake, Idaho, spread her wings and flew home Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Linda was born July 20, 1950, to Neva and Wandle Matthews in Lewiston. She was the youngest of four children. Linda graduated from Kamiah High School in 1968. Shortly after high school, Linda became a mother to a daughter, Wendy, and a son, Ronny. Linda lived and raised her children in Ontario, Ore. She moved back to Lewiston in 1988 and shortly after met and married Taylor Brewer and took on the job of raising more children: a daughter, Tara, and a son, Justin.
Linda was a homemaker for most of her life and was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren. She was an incredibly talented artist who loved nature, fishing, reading a good book, scratching lotto tickets, raising a garden and growing beautiful flower beds.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wandle. She is survived by her husband, Taylor; mother Neva; brother Larry; sisters Carol and Shirlene; children Wendy, Ronny, Tara and Justin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Spirit Lake paramedics, who were able to save her life with CPR that allowed her family time to gather and be with her in her final days. There will be a celebration of her life in the spring of 2021 in Spirit Lake among her family, friends and her magnificent flowers.
“Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your eyes, oh Lord.”