Linda Louise Wemhoff, 62, of Emmett, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home.
Linda was born Feb. 2, 1957. She was the ninth of 12 children to Gilbert and Jean Wemhoff. Linda grew up on the family farm in Winona, Idaho. This is where she found her love for animals. She especially loved dogs and horses and often referred to them as her children.
Linda worked 36 years for the Bureau of Land Management in the National Interagency Fire Center until she retired in May of 2016. She was excited to start her retirement, where she could work on her endless projects. Linda was very patriotic, a project she was particularly fond of was making pallet American flags, which she sold and then donated her earnings to the Veterans Association in Emmett.
Linda had a love for poker, a love she inherited from her dad, Gillie. She didn’t have a problem beating her nieces and nephews at a game of guts, which was one of her favorites. There weren’t many family get-togethers where you wouldn’t hear Linda grab her poker bank and say “let’s play cards.” Linda loved her family and was proud to be a country girl from a farm in northern Idaho. She enjoyed sisters weekends and taking her dog, Bandit, on walks. While we are deeply saddened by the loss of our sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend, we find comfort in knowing that the prairie girl is finally going home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Jean; infant sister, Mary and sisters Barb and Judy; as well as her brothers-in-law, Michael (Vicky) and Bob (Sandy).
She is survived by her brothers Dale (Karel), Roger (Annette) and Jim (Rhonda); sisters Colleen (Mike), Shirley, Vicky, Sandy (John), Jerri (Mike) and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greencreek. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local humane society in Linda’s name. Remembrances may be left for Linda’s family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home of Meridian.