Linda Lee Clinton, 81, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home. She was born May 19, 1941, in Spokane to Marvin and Violet (Allpress) Pruett.

When she was young, she lived in Latah, Wash., and attended Latah School until it closed in 1958, and then graduated in 1959 from Freeman High School. She moved to Spokane in 1962, and while living there she went to school and became a licensed practical nurse.

