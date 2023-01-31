Linda Lee Clinton, 81, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home. She was born May 19, 1941, in Spokane to Marvin and Violet (Allpress) Pruett.
When she was young, she lived in Latah, Wash., and attended Latah School until it closed in 1958, and then graduated in 1959 from Freeman High School. She moved to Spokane in 1962, and while living there she went to school and became a licensed practical nurse.
She met Daley Richard Clinton and they were married Sept. 2, 1967. They lived in Colfax for a few years before moving to Clarkston in 1978.
Linda was an active member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, Vacation Bible School and outreach. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts and sharing with others, especially her family. She would send greeting cards to all in her church family for many years.
She is survived by her husband Daley Clinton, of Clarkston; brother, Fred (Kay) Pruett, of Spokane; son, Mark (Cheryl) Clinton, of Colfax; daughter, Marci (John) Elliott, of Lyman, Wyo.; grandchildren, Jonathan (Katelyn) Lucas, Michael (Carmen) Clinton, Kendall and Kailee Clinton, Andrea Elliott; and great-grandchildren, Jayden Ratigan, Amelia and Wrenley Clinton; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A viewing will take place from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. The graveside service will be in Tekoa. A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. The online guestbook is available to sign at merchantfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 183, Clarkston, WA 99403.