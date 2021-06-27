Linda L. Jollymore Hudson, 64, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home in Clarkston.
She was born April 20, 1957, to William G. Jollymore and Delerene Babcock Jollymore in Soest, Germany. She attended high school in Clarkston, graduating in 1975.
In 1990, she earned an associate of arts degree from Walla Walla Community College, and went on to work as an administrative assistant for Judge Ray Lutes and the assessor’s office of Asotin County. She also worked for the sheriff’s office as a reserve deputy. On Sept. 17, 1997, Linda married David R. Hudson of Clarkston.
Linda loved to laugh with her friends and family, and cherished time spent with her nieces and nephews. She also had several small dogs whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father. Her mother passed shortly after her on June 16, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, David Hudson of Clarkston; son, Chad A. Benson of Chico, Calif.; sisters, Deborah A. Smith and Marilyn D. Flatt, both of Clarkston; brother, Bill Jollymore of Lewiston; nephews, Michael (Mandee) Babino, Patrick Smith and Aaron (Annette) Jollymore, all of Clarkston, and William Jollymore of Port Macquarie, New South Whales, Australia; nieces, Billie S. Flatt of Asotin, Stephanie Smith of Billings, Mont., and Lindsey (Ashley) Jollymore of Clarkston; sister-in-law Lisa Jollymore of Clarkston; and four great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held for the family on June 7 at the Juliaetta Cemetery, officiated by Greg Pederson. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. July 6 at Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.