Linda Ilene (McNair) Erbst, a resident of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from complications because of pneumonia at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was 73.
Linda was born Aug. 27, 1947, to Rolly and Shirley McNair. She attended schools wherever her dad coached and taught, including Craigmont and Nezperce. She graduated from Kamiah High School in 1965.
In her early years, she was a homemaker, and lovingly referred to herself as “Mommy.” She enjoyed camping and family gatherings, exercising and cooking. She worked briefly for Stillings & Embry Florists, and in her later years as an Avon consultant. Mommy loved makeup, fashion, music and sunshine, especially when all four existed at once. She was voted “Best Dressed” in high school, and lived out that title for the rest of her days. Her favorite musician was B.J. Thomas, made evident by wearing out one vinyl record, two cassette tapes and one CD. You can imagine her heart’s joy when she got to see him in concert during Hot August Nights — a highlight of her life for sure.
She thrived on relationships, including the friendships she made with her nurses and therapists. Because of mental illness, her purpose in life, ironically, was to give them purpose. Her family was deeply blessed by several testimonies on the morning of her passing. They truly loved her. A very special thank you to all who gave her such tender care at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia.
Among Linda’s greatest treasures were her family. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Mark) Trigsted, of Dallas, Texas, Kelly (Jim) Cach, of Richland, and Trisha (Pat) Kaschmitter, of Lucile; her son, Shane Erbst, of Orofino; a sister, Michelle (Gary) Moore, of Lenore; two brothers, Rolly McNair Jr., of Houston, Texas, and Randy (LeAnn) McNair, of Lewiston; and 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews, who all loved her dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved companion of many years, Ben Penney. She is set free, joining them now in singing and dancing with a mind and body made new and whole again.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests prayers for comfort, peace and healing for anyone suffering or affected by mental illness.