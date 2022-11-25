Linda Fowlkes, 82, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born in Douglas, Wyo., on Aug. 18, 1940, to Mabel and Douglas Fowler.
Shortly after her birth, the family moved to a ranch near Oshoto, Wyo., where she grew up. She attended grade school at a small country school located on the ranch along with several other neighboring ranch kids. She attended high school in Gillette, Wyo., 60 miles south of the ranch.
Linda met Melvin Fowlkes in winter 1957 when he came to work on the ranch for her mother when Linda was a senior in high school, and they fell in love and were married the next fall. They celebrated 64 years of marriage Nov. 8.
Linda was baker at the Kamiah School Kitchen for 30 years. Their home was in Pine Ridge Subdivision and Linda hiked the three-mile Pine Ridge – Ridgewood loop at least three times a week picking up trash as she went. Husband Mel enjoyed a 33-year carrier the U.S. Forest Service and they moved with his job from the Black Hills Forest in Wyoming to the Kootenai Forest in Montana and finally at the Lochsa Ranger District of the Clearwater Forest here in Idaho. Kamiah was home to the couple for 42 years, moving to Lewiston in 2019.
Linda liked to sew and make quilts and she and Mel spent a lot of time outdoors hiking, camping and bird watching, and they enjoyed hosting the Lochsa Historical Ranger Station for many years. Mel liked to garden and Linda canned his produce.
Linda is survived by loving husband Mel and two sons, Carson, of Portland, Ore., and Russell and wife Sandi, of Kamiah. Linda is also survived by her brother John Fowler, of Gillette, and sister-in-law Arline Hauber, also of Gillette, several nieces and nephews, and her precious little dog, Princess. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Doug and Mabel Fowler, sister Ione Hauber, infant sister Mary and two step-grandchildren Amy and Lee Massy.
Linda was a member of the Kamiah Seventh-day Adventist Church for 42 years before transferring to the Lewiston church.
Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of the arrangements.