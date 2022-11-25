Linda Fowlkes, 82, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born in Douglas, Wyo., on Aug. 18, 1940, to Mabel and Douglas Fowler.

Shortly after her birth, the family moved to a ranch near Oshoto, Wyo., where she grew up. She attended grade school at a small country school located on the ranch along with several other neighboring ranch kids. She attended high school in Gillette, Wyo., 60 miles south of the ranch.

