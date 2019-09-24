Linda D. Weller reunited with her savior and loved ones Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Linda was born June 10, 1947, to Frank and Betty (Corwin) Smith. Linda attended schools in Lapwai and Lewiston and graduated in New Mexico. She married Arnold Evenson, and later she married Lloyd H. Weller on Aug. 8, 1981. From this marriage they started Life and Liberty Ministries in their home. Linda worked many different jobs, but her greatest pleasure was kitchen coordinator at Salvation Army. She became the “sucker lady” later.
Linda never wasted a minute of sharing her greatest passion, Jesus.
Surviving Linda is Lloyd and “Smokey Joe;” her son, Brandon, and Marcie Evenson, of Ephrata, Wash.; and her sister, Nancy, and Dale Gleason, of Clarkston; four grandchildren, Bailey, Breven, Molly and Landon Evenson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister Patti and daughter Cody Bonner; and granddaughter Destiny Evenson.
Linda would leave with you, give Jesus your all in everything.
Services are at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Salvation Army soup kitchen with a covered-dish meal to follow.