Linda Anthony

Linda Anthony, 77, passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the home of her granddaughter Courtney, who had lovingly cared for her for the last months of her life.

Mom was born in Cavalier, N.D., on Aug. 25, 1944, to Norme Walstad and Geraldine Beliveau. Mom lost her beloved daddy in 1951, and Geraldine remarried in 1955. The family made their journey west and eventually settled in Lewiston.