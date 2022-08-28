Linda Anthony, 77, passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the home of her granddaughter Courtney, who had lovingly cared for her for the last months of her life.
Mom was born in Cavalier, N.D., on Aug. 25, 1944, to Norme Walstad and Geraldine Beliveau. Mom lost her beloved daddy in 1951, and Geraldine remarried in 1955. The family made their journey west and eventually settled in Lewiston.
Mom never liked the Lewis-Clark Valley and when she got the chance, she divorced her first husband, Gary Crossley, and moved herself and three children Teri, Marty and Heidi to Seattle. She later married John Anthony Jr. and together they had a son, Jared Judd. Mom and John also later divorced.
Mom eventually moved to Portland, Ore., and met Luke Yunker. She wrote she “never knew life could be so wonderful.” The two enjoyed 23 years of traveling, sailing and entertaining at the place on the river. Mom lost her Luke in 2013.
Mom worked her whole life. Everything she did, she did 100%. She always said, “If you’re gonna do it, do it right.” And she did. She excelled at everything she did (except riding a bike). Her employment history included Potlatch Forest Inc., Boeing and Tektronix. While working full time and raising a family, she received a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Portland. She eventually went to work for Multnomah County Health Department, from where she retired in 2007 as a program manager.
Mom loved to travel and was always ready for an adventure. She often said, “There’s plenty of time for sleeping when you’re dead.” Her travels took her to Greece, Mexico numerous times, London, China, many cruises, Hawaii and more. Many of these trips she took with her daughter Teri, who inherited the love of travel. She also traveled extensively with her co-workers, sister Diane McMahon, Luke and her friend Bob Bartlett.
Mom also loved to gamble — video poker was her game. After retiring, and if she wasn’t travelling, she rode the shuttle bus on Tuesdays to Spirit Mountain Casino. She enjoyed not only the gambling but the friendly conversations with the folks on the bus she lovingly referred to as “the blue hairs.” Many a business trip with Luke somehow managed to have a night or two at a hotel/casino in the itinerary. Mom’s go-to destination for every birthday was Vegas, unquestionably. Teri and later Courtney would often accompany her.
Mom was introduced to NASCAR by Teri and her husband Dave and was a diehard Jimmie Johnson fan (Jimmie in the wall).
Survivors include her daughter Teri and husband Dave Lawen; son Jared Judd and wife Danielle Anthony; granddaughter Courtney and husband Eric Alfrey; grandson Bradleigh Hines; brothers Jerry Walstad, Wade Klobucher, Richard Walstad and Larry Walstad; and seven great grandchildren. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Monte Walstad, her sister Diane McMahon, her daughter Heidi Crossley and son Marty Crossley.
Mom had many goals in life, but her greatest was to have made a difference on the planet and to be remembered after she was gone. She accomplished both.
Mom wanted her body donated to research; we have honored that request. A service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Preferred Care Adult Family Home and Elite Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care of mom. We will be forever grateful.