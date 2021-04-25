Linda Ann Dobroth Arnold

Linda Arnold (Dobroth) passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the age of 74 in Ridgecrest, Calif.
She was born in Lewiston on June 25, 1946, one of four children.
She was a hair dresser and loved anything to do with crafts. In 1965, she married Mark Arnold of Asotin who had just joined the Navy and was sent to Vietnam. The following June, Linda gave birth prematurely to their first daughter, Collene. Soon after, Mark was stationed in Hawaii where their second daughter, Vicki, was born. They thoroughly enjoyed Hawaii and stayed for a second tour. From there they moved to Monterrey, Calif., then Yokohama and Yokosuka, Japan. In 1983, they went to Chula Vista, Calif., and finally Mark retired in Ridgecrest/China Lake, Calif.
Linda loved life and was tougher than most. In 1988, she had a severe brain hemorrhage that left her unable to read and write. This did not stop her from doing the things she loved. She was overjoyed with her grandkids and especially loved helping raise her grandson, Jacob, while his mother, Collene, attended college. In 2001, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, and in 2019 she developed stage 3 lung cancer. The cancer treatments and surgery took a huge toll on her, leaving her unable to do most of the things she enjoyed most. God graciously took her to heaven where she is finally whole and at peace.
She is survived by her two daughters, Collene Arnold and Vicki (Kurt) Seaman, both of Ridgecrest; grandchildren, Alicia and Kevin Seaman and Jacob Arnold; two sisters, Marilyn (Loren) Tribe, Julene (Tom) Daniels; and brother, Tom (Kristi) Dobroth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark in October 2019.
Her memorial service will be at 1 p.m. May 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston.