Linda A. Clausen, 71, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
She was born Dec. 18, 1950, to Norman and Clesta Miller.
Linda graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969. She then worked several retail jobs including at the Idaho Department Store, Hallmark and Rosauers.
She was married to her high school sweetheart, Donald Clausen, at the time of her death.
Linda enjoyed reading, visiting the Oregon coast, dancing and crafts. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and all of the traditions they shared.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norm and Clesta Miller.
Linda is survived by her husband, Donald Clausen; her children, John Barker, James Barker, Brenda and Dennis Anderson, Justin and Logan Coddington; four stepchildren, Renee and Billy Adamson, Ronald and Abby Coddington, Sean and Sara Clausen, and Leah and Dennis Arrington. Linda is also survived by 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
There will be a covered-dish celebration of life at 2 p.m. March 4 at the Lewiston VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.