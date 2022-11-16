Lincoln Jeffrey Skinner came into our lives Aug. 21, 2003, and departed just 19 years later on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
“Baby Boy Skinner” was born at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, to Jeff and Samantha Skinner, joining a proud big sister and his forever best friend, Madelynn.
He brought lots of energy, lots of sounds (“braaap!”) and lots of love to the Skinner home. Even in his earliest years, Lincoln loved meeting people and sharing adventures.
Lincoln’s obsession of motorcycles started early. His first motorcycle arrived on his fifth birthday and he began racing shortly thereafter. Since the first gate drop, he wanted to go bigger and faster, upgrading bikes along the way. What came with his passion for motocross was an extended family, both on and off the track. Those relationships grew over the years as he connected with competitors and their families, talked parents into letting their kids ride, encouraged younger riders and more and more friends joined him at the track.
Lincoln loved big. He loved his giant family and his many friends, cherishing each and every unique relationship. He relished spending time with those he loved and would regularly participate in doing anything — and everything — that allowed him to create memories with others: riding motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, snowboarding, working out, working in the shop, not working in the shop, camping, hunting, boating, creating videos and more — so much more.
Half of any adventure with Lincoln was getting there. From pulling the camper to a track to heading to a music festival to chasing fresh powder or simply running up and down the Lewiston Hill, road trips were his favorite. He loved driving his fancy “D Max” with passengers loaded, singing louder than the music and making people laugh — hysterically — along the way. And, from the top of his majestic mullet to his square-toed boots, Lincoln always looked “fly as hell,” with an outfit — and hairstyle — for every occasion and season in life.
Lincoln was a natural helper, a loyal friend and invested in those around him, loving unconditionally. With many nicknames — for himself and others — and his signature, “never bad,” he rarely appeared without his light-up-the-room, contagious smile which makes the order and timing of his death such a challenge to understand. It is impossible to remember him or watch any of the hundreds of videos of him, without sharing laughter. We will all remember his true, joyous laugh.
Lincoln attended Centennial Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High and Lewiston High School, transferring to Clarkston High School his junior year and graduating a Bantam in June 2022. During his high school years, Lincoln worked for Knox Concrete, Mac’s Cycle and with his dad, Jeff Skinner Construction. Recently, Lincoln had moved to Boise and was working for Sunroc at the time of his death.
He is survived by his proud parents, Jeff and Samantha Skinner; his sister, Madelynn; grandparents Eve Skinner, Guy and Vickie Jackson, and Hall Cox and Laurie Barrow; aunts and uncles and cousins, Ryan and Michelle Skinner and their children Hailey and Ashlynn; Chase and Alyssa Jackson and their children Lilly, Colt, Sadie and Eva; Tyler and Lisa Jackson and their children Lennon and Van; and cousins Ryan, Aaron and Cameron Cox.
He was preceded in death by his “Uncle Buck” Bucky Leach, his uncle Jon Cox, Papa Lyle Skinner and his great-grandparents.
Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. A reception will follow at Booth Hall, in Lewiston.
A memorial fund has been set up in Lincoln’s name at P1FCU. Donations are also encouraged to Suicide Prevention Network of the Inland Northwest (SPIN).
Psalms 34:18 — “The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”