Lillie Margaret (Snyder) Thiessen, 92, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Orofino.
She was born Aug. 5, 1928, in Weippe to Denver Snyder and Sylvia (Teed) Snyder. Lillie attended school in Weippe with her seven siblings and was raised by her grandmother, Lillian Teed, for one year in Spokane and the remaining years back in Weippe, after her parents passed from illnesses when she was in the second grade.
Lillie spent her summers working for Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association (CPTPA), primarily doing cooking and cleaning, which is how she met Gordon A. Thiessen from Tillamook, Ore., who would become her husband of 69 years. Lillie and Gordon married in 1945, and made their home in Weippe, where they raised two daughters and a son together.
Lillie took care of the family while they followed Gordon to his jobs, including when he worked for Standard Oil at the bulk plant in Pierce and also was a fire warden for the state of Idaho out of Pinehurst, Idaho, while operating a restaurant in Cocolalla. They also operated other restaurants and motels together before settling in Orofino to work at Konkoville Motel for many years. On Jan. 1, 1990, they opened their newly built White Pine Motel and were very proud to own their own business, which they worked until their retirement. They both enjoyed the outdoors, four-wheeling and meeting new people, so for a few summers they also worked as camp hosts for the state parks in the region.
Lillie loved to play pinnocle, bridge, bingo and square dance. She was an avid baker and great cook. The family has fond memories of boating and fishing at Dworshak, and camping trips with Lillie and Gordon, including taking their RV around the state. Lillie had multiple sclerosis since her mid-40s, but that didn’t slow them down. Gordon also took every opportunity possible to drive Lillie to the grandchildren’s sporting events and band concerts. Gordon’s attention and devotion to caring for Lillie and her disabilities was truly a testament of their love for each other over their almost seven decades together.
Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; daughter Susan (Thiessen) Goetz; son Tony Thiessen; brothers Robert Snyder, Ellis Snyder, Burt Snyder, Louie Snyder and Floyd Snyder; and sister Mary Dickinson. She leaves behind her sister, Marie Vanderpool; daughter Sylvia Peters; son-in-law David Goetz; and grandchildren and spouses, Edwin and Tricia Ostroot, Mark and Michelle Ostroot, Amber and Matt Steigelman, Toni and Dan Broyles, Tami Goetz and Jen Jackson, Courtney and Geoff Soderquist, and Jason Thiessen and Theresa Thiessen; in addition to great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews she also cherished.
There will not be a funeral now because of the pandemic. An outdoor graveside service for Lillie is planned for summer 2021 in Weippe. Please send condolences to the family via Toni Broyles, P.O. Box 596, Pullman, WA 99163.