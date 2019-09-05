Lillian “Pokie” Paul, 91, of Riggins, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Homedale, Idaho.
Pokie was born to Pick and Lillie Ward on Jan. 5, 1928, in Lewiston. They lived in Winona, Dixie and Kamiah, where she attended school.
She married Merle D. Baldwin in Stites in 1943 and had one daughter, Shirley (Baldwin) Merritt.
They farmed/ranched on Tahoe Ridge at Kooskia. Merle passed away in August 1955. Pokie and Shirley then moved to Lucile to live with her parents, Pick and Lillie Ward.
In November 1956, Pokie married Leon Paul in Lewiston and they moved to Riggins. She enjoyed dancing, reading, collecting and keeping information on her many purchases. Her mind was always sharp, recalling dates, history and people.
She also enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, Angela and Dallas Merritt. They had many trips to visit aunts and uncles and restaurants. Husband Leon passed away in 1990.
Pokie took many photos of family, chukars and deer. She was a companion to Vern France for 14 years.
In September 2010, Pokie moved to Meadowlark Homes assisted living in Grangeville.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Merritt, of Riggins; granddaughter Angela (Paulo) Martinez, of Rickreall, Ore., and grandson Dallas (Mindy Eagy) Merritt, of Boise; also great-grandchildren Druw (Cassandra) Martinez, Lauran Martinez, Matthew Eagy, Rachel (Forest Halbesleben), Kayla Eagy, Dallas Jr., David and Stephanie Merritt, who brought her much joy. Pokie also has two great-great-grandchildren, Forest and Peyton. She was the last of her siblings, Jennie Byam, Jack Ward, Virginia Parry and Betty McMillen.
A memorial will be held at a later date.