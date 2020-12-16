Lillian O. Murdock passed away peacefully at home in Clarkston Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the age of 76.
She was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Montebello, Calif., to Roland and Delta De Board Barber. She lived in El Monte, Calif., until she finished the fifth grade; she then moved to Baldwin Park, Calif., and started the seventh grade. She graduated from Baldwin Park High School in 1961. After finishing high school, she was a swimsuit model and dress model in restaurants and did some TV commercials in Sacramento, Calif., then she started working for Pacific phone service as a telephone operator in Fairview, Calif.
In 1971, she moved to Orofino and worked for an eye clinic. Lill joined the U.S. Army in ’71 with the help of a man named Wally Youngren. She then went to basic training March 15, 1971, in Aniston, Ala. She finished AIT in Georgia and was one of 30 women who started the Women’s Army Corps. She was transferred to Fort Lewis, Wash., and was interviewed by the Seattle Times for becoming the first woman MP in Fort Lewis, Wash. She was then transferred to South Korea where she was also one of the first women MPs. She was sent from Korea to Fort Belvor, Va., and later to Fort Ord, Calif. While she was at Fort Ord, Ronald James Barber Evans was born in 1977.
In June 1978, she got out of the Army and landed a job with the Idaho Army National Guard under a pilot program in Gowen Field, Idaho, called Full Time Military Force. She was one of four who started this program that turned into Active Guard Reserve as we know it now. She was transferred to Blackfoot, Idaho, under the AGR as a supply sergeant for the 126th Dump Truck Co. where she met Kerry D. Murdock and was later married by Santa Claus on Dec. 3, 1988.
In 1989, she was transferred to Caldwell under the BMMC 145th SPT BN. SFC Lillian Murdock retired from active duty June 1991 with more than 20 years of service. She moved to Lewiston in ’91 and went to work for the state of Idaho job service as a veterans representative in Moscow and later in Caldwell. She retired from the job service in 2001. Lill and her husband moved to Clarkston and built a new home in 2003. In January of 2004, Lill went to work for the Idaho Army Guard as a family assistance coordinator while the Idaho Guard went to Iraq. After finishing that job, Lill and her husband started going south to Arizona for the winters. She always said people who don’t go south only have one family. She had so many wonderful people we played with in the winter in Arizona and Nevada. She and her husband had a timeshare for years, which they visited all over the U.S.
Lillian was preceded in death by her dad, Roland Barber; mother, Delta Barber; and sister-in-law Lavon Barber. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Kerry D. Murdock; son R.J. Evans of Raleigh, N.C.; stepdaughters Brandy (husband Todd) Robinett of Clarkston; Robin Murdock of Willamina, Ore.; Lindsey Murdock of Willamina, Ore.; six stepgrandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; brother James O. Barber of Star, Idaho; sister Betty Browne (husband Jerry) of Loomis, Calif.; sister Evelyn Shill (husband Marty) of Murray, Utah.
Lillian loved the military, her country and family. She lived by duty, honor and country.
A graveside service with military honors will be at Vineland Cemetary in spring 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to disabled veterans or the Wounded Warrior Project.