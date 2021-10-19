Lillian May Shebley

Lillian Shebley, devoted mother and devout Christian, passed peacefully into her second life Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the age of 89 with two of her four daughters at her bedside. She was an active member of the United Pentecostal Church of Lewiston (now New Life Apostolic Church) for more than 50 years, attending nearly every service until the pandemic prevented her attendance.
Throughout her life, Lillian worked tirelessly to ensure that her mother and daughters had a safe and comfortable home. She was employed for 25 years as an operator at Potlatch Paper Corp. and previously worked in food processing.
An excellent seamstress, Lillian sewed new dresses each Easter and Christmas for her daughters, most of their school clothing and bridesmaids’ dresses for their weddings. She often stayed up until the wee hours of the morning finishing the ruffles, frills and laces that made up her girls’ beautiful handmade dresses.
Lillian was born May 22, 1932, in Aberdeen, Wash., to Kuzma and Othelia Lukin. She attended school in Montesano, Wash., and married Clifton Shebley in 1951. They had four daughters and were divorced in 1966.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her six half-siblings, and her son-in-law, David Thompson. She is survived by her daughters Becky (Tim) Chandler, Sherry (Ernest) Hamilton, Rachel Thompson and Judi (George) Duncan; grandchildren Zachary Chandler and Adrianna (Jason) Slape; great-grandchildren Jordan (Andrea) Slape and Zoe Slape; and her dear friend Marjorie Wickizer.
Lillian Shebley’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at New Life Apostolic Church, 1010 21st Ave., Lewiston. A dinner will be served for family and friends following the service.