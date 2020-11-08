Lillian “Lil” Mary Amundson, 84, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, with family by her side.
Lil was born June 25, 1936, in International Falls, Minn., to Antoine LaBlanc and Aimee (Courier) LaBlanc. She graduated from International Falls High School. Lil married Donald Ray Amundson from Duluth, Minn., Jan. 21, 1956, in International Falls. Don and Lil had four children: Allen (Darla) Amundson, of Lewiston, Brian (Paula) Amundson, of Cascade, Idaho, Sheryl (Mark) Panter, of Ellensburg, Wash., and Steve (Tes) Amundson, of Spokane Valley, Wash.
Don and Lil moved to Clarkston on June 25, 1966, where they raised their four children. While in Clarkston, Lil was active in the Women of the Moose, where she worked her way up to the chair of “Senior Regent.” She enjoyed being in the woods picking mushrooms, flowers, gathering firewood, boating, fishing and camping.
As her children where growing up, Lil spent much of her time supporting her children’s activities in every way possible. Lil was not only a loving mom to her own children but a mom to all the neighborhood kids and the ones on the swim team. Many times you could find her in the camper playing Rail Baron or Risk with all of the kids.
Lil showed her immense love for her 12 grandchildren by supporting them in every aspect of their life as well as attending many of their activities. She could never get enough of her grandchildren and never failed to ask when she could expect great-grandchildren from them.
After Lil and Don retired, they loved full-time RVing, long drives in the country, and spending quality time with their children and grandchildren. She leaves behind many family and friends and will be truly missed. You can find her in heaven with Rosie and her mom, picking blueberries.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.