Lillian Kathleen Parkins, known as “Kathy,” passed away at 8:25 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, from complications from a rare stroke she had on Friday, July 26.
Kathy was born in Moscow on Nov. 22, 1950, to Helen (McDaniel) Douglas and Gordon Douglas. She was named after Gordon’s mother. She went to grade school, junior high and high school in Moscow, where she met Terry Parkins. She graduated in 1969 and married Terry on Aug. 30, 1969. Together they had two children: Tami was born in 1970, and Kerri in 1973. She was a homemaker in the early years. Once the children were in school, she started working at the Moscow School District as a cook. She worked there for six years. After that time, she worked at Washington State University in food service, later transferring to WSU Fine Arts Department for the last part of her career, from where she retired in 2014. Some of her hobbies were cooking/baking; any type of art or creating; growing, drying and enjoying flowers; making jewelry; quilting; vacationing with the family, especially to the coast; tutoring children (she loved kids); and spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them her many talents like drawing, sewing and how to make her cookies and breads.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Douglas; mother Helen Menglekamp; stepfather Joe Menglekamp; niece Jessica Douglas; and other girlfriends and family. Kathy leaves behind her husband, Terry Parkins; daughters Tami Parkins-Dial (JB Self) and Kerri Jensen (Shane Jensen); three grandchildren, Morgan Dial, Katie Dial and Preston Jensen; two stepchildren, Kayla Self and Cody Self; one brother, Dave Douglas; one sister, Pat Yount; and numerous other family members and friends.
Her service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at The Crossing Church, 715 Travois Way, Moscow, with the Rev. Kathy Kramer officiating. A covered-dish celebration of life will follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. Her ashes will be buried at a later date, and some will be spread on the Oregon coast by her immediate family.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.