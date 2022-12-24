Lillian Jane Katzenberger

Lillian Katzenberger, 87, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born June 16, 1935, in Potlatch to Herb and Geneva (Gregory) Paroz. She graduated in the class of 1953 from Potlatch High School, and then attended nursing school.

She and Don Katzenberger were married Nov. 7, 1954, in Potlatch. Lillian worked as office manager for several family businesses from 1965-85, and then with the Asotin County Development Services from 1985-2005.