Lillian Jane Katzenberger

Lillian Katzenberger, 87, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born June 16, 1935, in Potlatch to Herb and Geneva (Gregory) Paroz. She graduated in the class of 1953 from Potlatch High School, and then attended nursing school.
She and Don Katzenberger were married Nov. 7, 1954, in Potlatch. Lillian worked as office manager for several family businesses from 1965-85, and then with the Asotin County Development Services from 1985-2005.
Lillian was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she taught seminary classes for more than 10 years, as well as serving as primary, relief society and compassionate service leader. She also was a member of the National Colostomy Association, a leader of the Bluebirds, Campfire and Cub Scouts, all during adulthood.
She is survived by her husband, Don Katzenberger; her son Doug Katzenberger; daughter-in-law, Connie Katzenberger; daughter, Rianne Becker; son-in-law, Magic Becker; sister, Annajean Flomer; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her son Michael Tony Katzenberger.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.