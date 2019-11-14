Lilia Jane Kennedy

Lilia Jane was the youngest of four children born to Edward and Barbara (Weeks) Radtke. She was born Dec. 11, 1962, in Orofino, and passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Lewiston, from cancer.
She lived in many places, held many jobs and made many friends everywhere she went. Lilia had a big heart and loved her role of being a daughter, sister, mom, aunt, cousin and especially grandma.
Her first marriage was to Robert Lyons and they had two sons, Robert and Nicholas. That marriage ended in divorce and she later married Wade Kennedy and they had a daughter, Chelsey.
Lilia loved everything outdoors and being adventurous. She could book a trip and pack a suitcase faster than anyone. Boating, sunbathing, trips to ocean beaches and the glitter of Vegas never got old for her. Lilia loved life and celebrated it by making traveling memories.
Her parents and her brother, Edward, predeceased her. Lilia is survived by two sisters, Lorrie (Ted) Smith and Debra (John) Adams; her three children; and nine precious grandchildren.
Honoring her request, there will be no service.
Mountain View Funeral Home was in charge of cremation.