Lilas Nita (Watson) Smith, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, five days before her 101st birthday at Life Care Center of Lewiston because of natural causes.
She was born Oct. 25, 1919, at Tahoe Ridge, Idaho, in her family home to Milton and Mina (McCready) Watson. At just a few months, family moved to Harris Ridge. She attended grade school in a one-room country school. The teacher actually boarded with Mom’s family of seven. Lilas had to move to Kooskia to attend high school and had to live with various families for her room and board to be able to attend high school. Upon graduation from high school in 1938, Mom attended business school and subsequently went to work for a trucking company in Lewiston at Star Dray Co.
Her future husband, Bill, had attended high school with Mom but they didn’t date until after graduation when Mom worked several summers at Red River Hot Springs. The love story began.
World War II was in the wind and Dad joined the military to be able to support Mom and a marriage. He was immediately shipped to Corregidor, Philippines, and was captured. She didn’t know if Dad was dead or alive for three years. Upon his return, finally they were married Nov. 9, 1945 — she, a military wife, and he, later with an officer’s status. They entertained a lot as a young couple, living in Japan, Montana, Washington, Alaska, Iowa, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Missouri and more.
She was more than a homemaker. She belonged to various clubs including those for officer’s wives, garden, book as well as a member of her church and, since 1947, Eastern Star.
After Bill’s military retirement in 1960, they settled in the Lewiston Orchards until 1967, when Dad transferred with Idaho State Employment to Salmon, Idaho, and then later returned to Lewiston Orchards to be close to family once again. Together they moved to the Cottages at Royal Plaza, where they were until moving to the “inside” building at Royal Plaza. After Dad’s death, Mom moved once again to a downstairs apartment and finally to Life Care Center of Lewiston.
There wasn’t a person Mom didn’t make a friendship with. She loved our Lord, family, and was always fun with laughter in her presence. Her garden and her wonderful, fun, loving personality were her trademarks.
Lilas is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Norman) Wigen, of Spokane, Jean Heartburg, of Lewiston, and Karla (Mark) Von Lindern, of Lewiston; grandchildren Kim Dewey (Chuck), Krista Ankenman, Rolf Heartburg, Brandy Lee (Jamie), Jason (Kelly) Von Lindern and Ben (Chandi) Von Lindern; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson to be.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren “Bill” M. Smith Jr.; her parents; sisters Lucy Lyons and Helen Rideout; and brothers Mick Watson and George Watson.
A gathering is set for Monday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home; however, because of COVID-19, it will be a private family gathering only.
Memorial donations can go to the American Cancer Society.