On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the age of 97, Lila A. DeVault entered into rest in her home with her granddaughter and husband by her side. She had planned to make it to 100, but her heart wore out from the grief of losing three of her four children; Rick in 2007 and Karyl and Dale just this year, she in April and he earlier this month.
Lila was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Mills, Wyo., to Arthur and Lelia Jacques Hirengen, the third of seven sisters. Before graduating from high school, she married Lee Card, with whom she had four children, Rick, Karyl, Dale and Leonard. After Lee’s death and the death of her second husband, Floyd Card, Lila was left to raise her children on her own. She did so with the dignity and poise that remained characteristic of Lila throughout her life.
On Dec. 7, 1974, Lila married the man with whom she would spend the rest of her life, Everett DeVault. Everett worked for the railroad, and until the early 1990s, Lila owned her own business, Our Lady Painters. She managed the business independently and took great joy in painting houses for people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Together, Lila and Everett spent their retirement traveling in their motor home from Canada to Texas and spent many winters in Arizona. Lila was particularly fond of their winters in Arizona where she got to see and feed some real live cardinals (those who knew her know how Lila felt about cardinals.) Lila remained physically active well into her 80s, swimming, dancing and riding her bike on the levee with Duke. Her mind, however, was a thoroughly nimble steel trap until the day we lost her. Her last great victory in pinochle was in July 2021.
What Lila loved most was her family. She and Everett loved watching their grandchildren from the back deck as they played in the pool, and she was always ready with a bowl of hot, buttered popcorn when they got out. Lila never forgot a birthday, even as the number of great-great grandchildren grew and grew during her last few years; she counted it a blessing and a joy to wrap mounds of Christmas presents for each of them every year, and always made sure those grandchildren used proper manners (and grammar).
Lila is survived by her husband, Everett, her sisters Lou and Janice, her son Leonard (Debbie), and daughter Mary, as well as 16 grandchildren and their spouses, 26 great-grandchildren and their spouses, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
A service in memory of Lila will be held at 2 p.m. with a viewing at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Elite Home Health and Hospice in Lila’s name at 1370 Bridge St., Clarkston. Special thanks go to Sarah at Elite for her warm and loving care. Lila would love for you to keep her candle burning, Sarah.