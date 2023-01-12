Aug. 3, 1991 — Dec. 8, 2022
———
Liam was the beloved son of Leslie and Tym Park and cherished younger brother of Charlie and Rachael Park.
He was born Aug. 3, 1991, in Moscow. Liam’s first home was the upstairs unit of a duplex that sat next to a wheat field and had a very large fenced backyard. Although quarters were cramped in the duplex, the wheat field and backyard with its oversized sandbox and swing set made for an active out-of-doors life for Liam and his brother and sister. Being the youngest, Liam didn’t have much say in the day’s adventures, but he didn’t seem to mind.
Brother Charlie led the way on Mariner fandom and backyard baseball, but Liam was soon every bit as enthusiastic. By each fall’s end, the sloping backyard had worn in base paths that would disappear under the snow only to reemerge in the spring ready for another season. Baseball would become a pillar in Liam’s young life. Ken Griffey Jr. was Liam’s first baseball idol and was major influence in how Liam approached the game. His first glove was a Ken Griffey Jr. autograph model and, like his role model, Liam threw right-handed but batted left. However, at the age of 9 or 10, Liam learned to throw a curveball and pitching supplanted his thoughts of power hitting.
Liam attended Moscow’s Russell Elementary School, Genesee School and graduated from Lewiston High School. Although he did not thrive on the academic side of school, Liam was a naturally gifted athlete and fierce competitor. Sports were his savior from junior high school through high school. And baseball was the sport that brought him the most success. From age 9 through 18, Liam spent his spring and summers on Lewiston baseball diamonds — Little League through American Legion baseball. His parents and siblings spent these years traveling with Liam to baseball venues throughout Idaho and into the surrounding states and Canada. Leslie, who was not an athlete or sports fan before becoming a mother, was drawn into fandom by her children’s participation in Genesee School team sports. By the time Liam was in high school, she was the one who was organizing family jaunts to Seattle and the “Safe” for three-game stands of Mariners baseball, negotiating with the Safeco scalpers, and complaining when the M’s manager, Lou Piniella, didn’t pull his struggling pitcher soon enough.
The last 10 years of Liam’s life are sad to recount. Mental illness coupled with alcohol and drug abuse led Liam down a path of alienation from his family and friends that left him cut off from his old life, and adrift in a world that was uncaring and often hostile to an unhoused young man who was stuck in perpetual adolescence. Lewiston, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston and New York were all cities Liam spent time living unhoused, but much of his time was spent incarcerated in jails or prisons.
Liam was released from Wasco State Prison in Wasco, Calif., on Sept. 14, 2022, and returned to Ontario, Calif., to begin an 18-month parole. At 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Liam was struck and killed by a train as he was walking along the single set of tracks that ran atop an overpass.
If there is to be a positive outcome from Liam’s troubled and all-too-short life, it would be for those who knew and liked Liam as a child and young person to recall that affection the next time they encounter an unhoused person. Instead of viewing that person with fear and contempt, they might look upon them as someone who, like Liam, started out life loved and cherished by his family and friends, but for whatever reason(s) lost their way, and if they can’t see a way to lend a helping hand or word of encouragement, at least recognize that there but for fortune go you and I.
Liam is survived by his grandparents, Bill and Joan Alley; father Tym; brother and sister Charlie and Rachael; niece Jolene; uncles and aunts Mike Leahy, Jon and Cathy Alley, and Jeff and Malka Alley; cousins Jessica, Nik, and Kevin Leahy and Tom and Heather Alley. Liam was preceded in death by his mother, Leslie; aunt Mikel Leahy; and uncle Nym Park.