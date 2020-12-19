Lewis L. “Louie” Turcott, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow due to Alzheimer’s disease-related complications.
Louie was born Jan. 8, 1938, to Lewis and Virginia (Coe) Turcott in Orofino. The family then moved to Pierce with older brother Tom and younger brother Fred when they were toddlers. He excelled at sports — even receiving a gold medal in track. He was an undefeated boxer in college and later became the boxing coach for a very successful boxing program in Pierce.
Dad/Louie was a timber faller all his life and was often referred to as a man among men by his crew members and partners. His sons, Greg and Jeff, became fallers as well, just like their dad.
He was always popular in the Pierce Winter Carnival, racing and jumping snowmobiles as well as racing with snowshoes — usually winning. He was also a regular in the 1860 Days logging shows as well.
Dad’s No. 1 love of his life was the North Fork River and its surroundings. He especially loved cougar hunting until a pack of wolves killed his hunting dogs in 1999 while hunting with Brian Corder. Andy Collins helped dad a lot after that, and they became great friends and cougar hunting buddies. Thanks Andy.
Dad had a lot of friends and really enjoyed taking them hunting.
He also loved hiking and horn hunting in the springtime with his good friend Dolan McLean, and we’re sure Dad will be looking down on him when he finds that next big horn. Also thank you to Eric Freeth for being a good neighbor and friend to our Dad.
Dad leaves behind his sons, Greg (Lisa) Turcott and Jeff (Cathi) Turcott, as well as brothers Fred (Harriet) Turcott and Tom (Loa) Turcott, nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his children’s mother, Joan (Danner) Williams.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no services are planned at this time, but hopefully we will be able to plan a gathering in the spring.