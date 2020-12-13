Lester LeRoy Tenny, 94, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by his family in Lewiston.
Lester was born March 5, 1926, in Echo, Ore., son of Lester LeRoy Tenny and Velma Korvola Tenny.
Lester began working at the early age of 9 to help support his family following the Great Depression. He and his family worked together traveling and picking fruit and vegetables from Oregon to Idaho. As a young man, he enjoyed working on his uncle John’s ranch in Pendleton, Ore. It was there that he built many lasting memories and learned the value of hard work.
At 16 years old, he worked in the Portland shipyards, first as an electrician’s helper, then as a pipefitter’s helper. After completing his U.S. Navy service as a heavy equipment operator during World War II, and the Korean War, he became a salesman, utilizing his inquisitive nature and easy demeanor. In 1953, he began selling sewing machines in Pendleton, Ore. He then began covering a large sales area throughout California, and eventually moved to Lewiston in 1963 to work with his sister and brother-in-law at Nelsons Necchi Elna. After a few years as a car salesman, Lester began a career with Montgomery Ward in the late 1960s and found success, earning several awards for salesman of the year. After Montgomery Ward closed, Lester began his own business at 55 years old; Tenny’s Fence and Patio operated successfully for more than 25 years.
In 2003, he married his present wife, Dorothy, and they became snowbirds and eventually relocated to Surprise, Ariz., permanently. They returned to the Pacific Northwest to be near their children in 2014.
Lester remained independent up until the last few months of his life. He was active, enjoying daily walks at Community Park with his dog, Onyx, and watching the progress of the building of the high school. He enjoyed simple pleasures like reading the newspaper from front to back and chopping his own firewood. He will be remembered for his big smile, jovial storytelling and large suspenders.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Velma (Ammi); brother, Virgil Tenny; and sisters, Betty Chandler, Thelma Briggs and Marie Nelson.
Lester will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Tammy Tenny and Kathay Lopez; sons, Alan Tenny and wife Lisa, Anthony Tenny and wife Nancy, Mark Tenny and wife Brandi; stepdaughter, Kimberly Lundstrom and husband Wally; brothers, Fred, Eugene (Jeep) Tenny and wife Patricia, and many nieces and nephews; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Because of COVID-19, a graveside service at Mountain View Funeral Home will be postponed until spring.