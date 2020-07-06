Lester Larson passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston at the age of 90.
He was born Lester Gustav Larson on March 11, 1930, in Lewiston to Carl Gustav and Anna Mary Larson. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948.
After graduation from high school, Lester served a three-year term in the U.S. Navy. He then went on to a 44-year career at the Potlatch Corp. mill. Lester was able to enjoy his retirement doing many of the hobbies that he loved, including hunting, fishing, woodwork and spending quality time with his grandchildren huckleberry picking and going on summer vacations. Later in life, he enjoyed dancing and having his daily coffee dates with his companion of many years, Elsie Wright.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Janice Larson; sisters Florence Morrison, Kathryn Cavanaugh and Fern Stockdale; and stepson Steve Barnes.
He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Robinson, of Boise; grandchildren Adonna Barnes, of Boise, and Dirk Barnes, of Potlatch; daughter-in-law Sharon Barnes, of Potlatch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the hospital staff at Tri-State Memorial Hospital for their tireless efforts and kindness.