When Leslie “Roger” Falen’s heart stopped, his amazing trip to heaven began Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving families at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Roger was born April 27, 1938, at Caldwell. He was the middle son of Leslie Roger Sr. and Letha Lucinda (Phipps) Falen. He spent his formative years on a cattle ranch in the remote region of Owyhee County, Idaho. In 1957, he graduated from Marsing High School.
Roger’s mother, Letha, inspired all her sons to read and seek further education. In 1961, Roger obtained his University of Idaho animal science B.S. degree (beef production/meats). Roger was drafted into the U.S. Army (1961-64) and spent time at Walter Reed Army Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, Mercury, Nev., and Germany, which included care/training at the U.S. Army Dog Training Center, Europe. While on leave in Germany, Roger and his parents toured four countries.
In 1968, Roger obtained his UI animal science M.S. degree (ruminant nutrition/biochemistry). While Roger was completing this degree, a UI freshman girl did his research titrations because he was color blind. After many square-dancing sessions and adventures with Anita Lynn Gridley, they were married July 27, 1968, at Glenns Ferry, Idaho.
Roger was a workaholic and went above and beyond in his employment to make sure everything was perfect at his jobs. After college, the Army and M.S. degree, his lifelong dream to be a manager/nutritionist of a large feed plant led him on a 16-year journey (1980-96). Roger made sure he made it home to strategic family events.
In 1998, Roger returned to the UI animal science department to work for Dr. Mark McGuire and contributed to several research publications, while he managed the nutrition laboratory (Biotech Building) until his retirement (2008).
Roger was a passionate history collector and it was apparent after moving to Genesee (1978) that he had more than the average history collection. When he was asked what he was going to do with all his books, he replied, “I am going to read them when I retire.” He faithfully read at least 4-5 books a week.
Roger was a Genesee 4-H Livestock Club project leader for 21 unofficial years. He led several different projects, provided leadership, transportation for youth/animals and food for anyone hungry. Roger served on the Latah Market Animal Sale (LMAS) committee for four years (1998-2001) as president (2000) and LMAS treasurer (2001).
Roger was president of his Marsing HS-FFA chapter (two years) and all three of his children obtained their American FFA degrees while in the Genesee FFA Chapter. He supported his grandson, Kevin, when he received state/national awards (Pullman FFA). Likewise, scouting made an impact on Roger’s life as he supported his son and grandsons in their treks to obtain Eagle Scout ranks. This included an Eagle project at the Latah County Fairgrounds (1986) and at the rural Latah County Pomona Park making improvements (2019).
Livestock, horses and agriculture had an impact throughout Roger’s life. In 2002, Roger and Anita formed their own saddle club — C Bar F Saddle/Equine Youth Club (C Bar F), named after Roger’s grandfather Charles Falen, and remained active members of the Idaho Saddle Club Association (2002-19).
Roger spent his “spare” time involved with his community, county and state. He belonged to the Young Republicans in college and, in 1998, he became involved with the Latah County Republican group. He served as the precinct chairman at Genesee for 21 years. In 2006, Roger ran for Latah County state representative against Shirley Ringo. He lost the race, but still loved to debate topics, agendas and programs.
In 2002, Roger joined the Genesee Planning/Zoning (P/Z) committee and was still meeting on city P/Z requests. Roger joined the Genesee Civic Association (2007), which conducts various community events for families. He was president from 2013-19. In 2002, he joined the Latah County AARP chapter, was president (2003-04), vice president (2016-18) and on the board of directors (2005-19). He liked all the AARP programs presented. Roger was a 16-year member of the Genesee American Legion and liked talking with members about their military participations. Roger received a certificate of appreciation for his 10 years of service on the Latah County Preservation Commission.
Roger tried to continue the legacy of the Latah Pomona Grange No. 17 and Moscow Grange No. 452 at the Latah Fair Grange food booth, farm safety poster contests for elementary students and maintaining the rural Pomona Park. At the annual 4-H awards, Roger presented the Pomona incentive ribbons and the Gerald/Grace Ingle Scholarship award.
Roger is survived by his wife, Anita, of 51 years at Genesee; daughter Eileen Rowan, of Orofino; son Eric (Christi) Falen, of Caldwell; and daughter Aletha (Kyle Shelly) Lassiter, of Pullman; six grandchildren, Allen Rowan, Alyssa Rowan Brotnov (Sam), Aleita Falen, Kevin Lassiter, Cole Falen and Charles Lassiter; brothers John Falen (Sharon) and Loyd Falen (Debbie); brother-in-laws Wade Gridley and Evan Gridley (Carey); sister-in-law Maria Roldan Gridley; and many nieces/nephews and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother-in-law Gary Gridley, and many aunts and uncles.
“Missing You Always” — You never said I’m leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts we hold a special place for you, that only you can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you the day God took you home.
All accomplishments of Roger’s wife, children and grandchildren were because Roger was the “make it happen” person. He tried not to miss events for his children/grandchildren, listened to them play, sing, ride horses and watched them dance.
A memorial service will take place in the spring at Genesee and a military burial at the Genesee City Cemetery by the Genesee American Legion.
Because Roger had many civic interests and organizations he loved and worked to promote, the family suggests memorial gifts to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.net.