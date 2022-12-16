Leslie Jean Wilson

Leslie Jean Wilson passed away peacefully in her Genesee home surrounded by family Dec. 9, 2022.

Leslie was born Nov. 9, 1948, in St. Paul, Minn., to Virginia and Earl Fisher, the second of five children. Leslie’s family moved several times as her father, a Navy veteran and U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service officer, was stationed in Maryland, Texas, Illinois and eventually settled in Spokane. She graduated from Mary Cliff High School, Spokane’s all-girls Catholic high school, in 1966.