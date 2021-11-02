Leslie Ivan “Butch” Lincoln, 81, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 12, 1940, to Verda Blewitt and Ivan Lincoln in Lewiston. His family moved to Lapwai where Butch attended school and played football and basketball. He graduated in 1958, and soon after began working at Sylvan Furniture. He married Catherine Worthington in 1961 and they had three children. The couple later divorced in 1967.
Butch continued to work at Sylvan Furniture until he retired in 2002 at 62 years old. He grew bored being retired, so he went to work at the Strike and Spare restaurant as a dishwasher and prep cook until 2014 when he retired again and became a homebody.
In his free time, Butch enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, darts and being a Boy Scouts leader. He collected coins and fancied quarters. He also loved to attend his children and grandchildren’s baseball games. Butch was baptized a Catholic as an adult.
He is survived by his brother, Kevin Lincoln, of Lewiston; daughter Debbie Hargett, of Lewiston; sons Jeff Lincoln, of Lapwai, and Doug Lincoln, of Lewiston; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one half-baked.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Dorene Bolon and Diane Oatman.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, at Orchards Lanes, 244 Thain Road, Lewiston.