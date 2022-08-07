Leslie Gini

Leslie Kaye Gini, 80, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022, at her home in Phoenix.
She was born Aug. 5, 1941, to father Al Folkerson and mother Annette Davis.
She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After her cancer diagnosis in December 2021, she often said she had lived a very full life and was so blessed. Preceding her in death were her son Kim Gini and husband Henry Gini. Her spirits remained lifted through this time with the thought of being reunited with them. Also preceding her in death, brothers Don Folkerson, Russell Davis and Doug Davis, sisters Sharleen Buttars and Deanna Folkerson.
She leaves behind daughter Lori Harrington (Bob) daughter-in-law Kim Gini, grandchildren Ashley Harrington (Ryan Gentry and son Greyson Gentry) Bryce Harrington, Henry Gini (Aubrie May) Emma Gini, Klyde Gini, great-grandchildren Bradley Gini, Liam Anderson, Stetson Gentry; sisters Marsha Asbury and Renee Freisen (Chuck) cousin Renee Walker (Jim) And many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Leslie’s name to Ronald McDonald House.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 27 at the White Bird Cemetery in White Bird. A lunch and celebration of life will follow at the Grangeville Country Club in Grangeville.