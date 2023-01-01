Mentor, role model, avid outdoorsman and family patriarch, Leslie Stromberg, age 95, of Grangeville, passed away from complications of RSV Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in the loving company of family and compassionate care at Syringa Hospital.

Born Nov. 9, 1927, near Iron River, Mich., he was the oldest of three sons born to Swedish parents, Charles and Linda (Westerlund) Stromberg. Brother Gerald followed in 1933 with Glen in 1937. His youth was spent working the family farm in the UP of Michigan.