Leslie Bellis Jorgensen, 75, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
He was born March 22, 1946, to James and Annie Bellis in Manchester, England. In 1954, he came to the states on the Queen Mary and was later adopted by his aunt and uncle, Lawrence and Ada Jorgensen.
He served in the United States Navy. In 1967, he married Linda Dorion. The two later divorced in 1996. He worked as an electrician for Potlatch Corporation in Lewiston until he retired. In his free time, he loved playing pool.
Leslie is survived by sons Scott Jorgensen, of Coeur d’Alene, and Brad Jorgensen, of Lewiston; daughter Tammy Villa, of Nampa; granddaughters Kirsten and Kaitlyn Jorgensen, of Lewiston, and Jordin Guy, of Nampa; grandson Brennan Jorgensen, of Coeur d’Alene; and brother, Lawrence Jorgensen Bellis, of England.
He was preceded in death by parents, James and Annie Bellis; and adoptive parents, Lawrence and Ada Jorgensen.
Services will be announced at a later date.